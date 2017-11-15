Would you fall for this Robo call on Roy Moore in Alabama race?

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WDEF) – A robo call against Roy Moore in the Alabama Senate race has people in the state and Washington wondering who was behind it.

The caller introduces himself as a reporter for the Washington Post, the story that broke the allegations against Moore.

Here is a transcript of the message left on one answering machine, according to WKRG TV.

“Hi, this is Bernie Bernstein, I’m a reporter for The Washington Post calling to find out if anyone at this address is a female between the ages of 54 to 57 years old willing to make damaging remarks about candidate Roy Moore for a reward of between $5,000 and $7,000 dollars. We will not be fully investigating these claims however we will make a written report. I can be reached by email at albernstein@washingtonpost.com, thank you.”

The email address comes back as undeliverable.

Officials at the paper say they are “shocked and appalled” by the report, especially if anyone thought it was legitimate.

They say the description of the reporting practices should be clear enough (offering outrageous money, “not fully investigating” claims).

Robo calls are often the dirtier side of politics, using fake polls, endorsements and fundraising to smear opponents during an election.

But the question is who came up with this one?