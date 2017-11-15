DeKalb County AL looking for work release escapee

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is looking for an inmate who walked off a work release program on Sand Mountain.

They say 28 year old Christopher Daniel Jones left his work release job at F G Lumber, INC just before noon.

He had been working there a couple of weeks.

Jones is from Rainsville.

He faced charges of receiving stolen property and failure to appear in court.

Jones is 6 feet tall, about 135 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Sheriff Jimmy Harris says “If anyone sees or know of Jones whereabouts please call the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office at 256-845-3801.