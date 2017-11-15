Atlanta school evacuated after explosion report; no one hurt

ATLANTA (AP) – Fire officials were investigating reports of an explosion at an Atlanta elementary school, but said no one has been injured.

WSB-TV reports the explosion occurred Wednesday morning at Cleveland Avenue Elementary School on the city’s south side.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Sgt. Cortez Stafford said that a pipe burst, causing a loud bang and popping ceiling tiles.

Authorities said the students were evacuated.

CBS 46 reports that students were moved to a courtyard in front of the school as fire officials investigated. Photos from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution showed young children standing on grass near the school.

The school is about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of downtown Atlanta.