Lee Improves to 3-0 With Victory Over Tusculum College

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF) The Lee University basketball team improved to 3-0 on the year after beating Tusculum College 83-67 on Wednesday night

at Paul Dana Walker Arena.

The Flames hit nearly 60-percent of their shots in the first half in building a 44-35 lead at halftime.

Lee had four guys score in double figures led by former Chattanooga Central star Ryan Montgomery who tossed in 16 points.

Former Chattanooga Moc Peyton Woods led Tusculum with a game high 28 points including 5 of 9 shooting behind the arc.