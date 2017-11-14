Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, November 14, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Mainly Dry and A Little On The Cool Side!



Expect fair skies to continue through the morning with some clouds moving in from the East. A chilly start, with lows in the upper 30’s.

After some morning clouds, more afternoon sunshine will return for Tuesday. It will stay a little on the cool side with highs in the upper 50’s to near 60. Mostly clear skies Wednesday night will give us another chilly night with lows in the upper 30’s to near 40.

Also on Wednesday: A few spotty showers possible Wednesday night, but drier and milder for Thursday and Friday with highs in the low to mid 60’s.

A strong cold front will move in for the weekend with areas of rain giving way to breezy and colder weather for the second half of the weekend. Thanksgiving week may be colder than normal as well. Details on that coming up in a few days!