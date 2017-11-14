Vols Players Respond to Firing of Butch Jones

As the Vols continued to struggle this season, the players knew head coach Butch Jones was on the hot seat.

But his firing was still tough to take.

The players spoke with the media for the first time on Tuesday since Jones was let go.

Said defensive end Kyle Phillips:”It was very disappointing, but at the end of the day, it’s a business. We understand that, and we are just moving forward.”

Said defensive lineman Kendal Vickers:”He gave me an opportunity when not many other people would. I thanked him for that.”

Said tight end Ethan Wolf:”Obviously you feel for Coach Jones. Understand how much time and effort he put into this program and with each and every person on the team. It’s kind of sad to see that this job has been taken from him.”