Vandalism and a BB gun in DeKalb County schools on Monday

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – On Monday morning, the SRO at Fyffe School found a window had been broken.

Inside, several classrooms were vandalized, including graffiti on the boards.

It didn’t take long to crack the case.

Officials simply looked at the security cameras which show the juvenile in the act.

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday and turned over to the Juvenile Probation Office.

In a separate incident, another juvenile was arrested on Monday for bringing a BB pistol to class at Crossville Middle School.

That suspect was taken to the Coosa Valley Detention Center.

DeKalb Chief Deputy Edmondson says “We take these kinds of incidents very seriously, especially with what is happening in Schools and places around the world. Our children are precious and we do everything that we can to protect them.”