Tennessee Uses 32-0 Run to Blast High Point

(utsports.com) KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Jordan Bone and Lamonte Turner each scored 16 points, and Tennessee took an 84-53 win over High Point on Tuesday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

The Vols (2-0) enjoyed an efficient night of shooting, hitting at a 47.4-percent clip from the floor to go with a 44.4-percent effort from 3-point range and a 78.3-percent night from the free-throw line. High Point (1-1) shot just 33.3 percent for the game. UT also had a 47-31 rebounding edge in the win.

Bone scored his 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. Turner was 6-of-11 for the night and 4-of-7 from long distance. Junior forward Admiral Schofield scored 14 points and collected six rebounds. Sophomore forward Grant Williams added eight points and a game-high 12 rebounds.

Jahaad Proctor paced the Panthers with 17 points and Andre Fox added 13 points.

With the game tied at 7-7 just over four minutes into the game, Williams made a layup that sparked a 32-0 run over the next 11 minutes and gave the Vols a 39-7 advantage. Tuesday’s first-half hot streak marked the second time this season Tennessee has seized control of the game with an early big run. The Vols went on a 28-0 run in the first half of their win over 88-53 win over Presbyterian on Nov. 10.

Tennessee took a 52-13 lead into halftime. UT shot 60.7 percent (17-for-28) from the floor in the first half, including a 7-for-15 effort from beyond the arc. Schofield led the Vols with 14 first-half points and Bone had 13 points. UT limited High Point to just 20.8 percent (5-for-24) shooting over the first 20 minutes and out-rebounded the Panthers, 23-10.

High Point scored 40 points in the second half, but the Panthers could not climb out of the deep hole they found themselves in. Fox (11 points) and Proctor (10 points) combined for 21 of those 40 points.