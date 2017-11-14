Task force considers Confederate monument after public input

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – After more than 5,000 survey responses, a task force must make recommendations about a Confederate monument in Georgia’s oldest city.

WTOC-TV reports that Savannah officials received 17 letters, 181 emails and more than 4,800 online survey responses after asking for input on the memorial.

The comment deadline was Monday.

In August, Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach said he wanted “to expand the story this monument tells to be inclusive of all” Savannah residents. The 48-foot (14-meter) monument honors Confederate dead.

DeLoach says he’d like to memorialize Union soldiers who died in the war.

Georgia law prohibits removing any Confederate monument.

DeLoach also wants state lawmakers to change the name of the Talmadge Memorial Bridge spanning the Savannah River. Former Georgia Gov. Eugene Talmadge, a segregationist, served in the 1930s and 1940s.

___

Information from: WTOC-TV, http://www.wtoctv.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)