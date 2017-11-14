Songwriter joins GOP race to succeed Blackburn in Congress

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) – Songwriter Lee Thomas Miller is joining the race for the Republican nomination to succeed Rep. Marsha Blackburn in Congress.

Blackburn is giving up her House seat representing suburban Nashville to run for the U.S. Senate.

Miller has written songs for Trace Adkins, Brad Paisley, George Strait, Jamey Johnson and Chris Stapleton. The three-time Grammy nominee is the son of a Kentucky tobacco farmer and a small town librarian who lives in Brentwood with his wife Jana and four children.

State Sen. Mark Green of Ashland City is the only other Republican so far to file to run in the 7th District. Green earlier this year withdrew as President Donald Trump’s nominee for Army secretary amid bipartisan opposition. He dropped out of the governor’s race before deciding to run for Congress.

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Miller has written seven number one country hits.

Also “You’re Gonna Miss This”, “The Impossible” and “In Color” by Jamey Johnson — were nominated for Best Country Song at the Grammy Awards.

Here are some of his songwriting credits.

Trace Adkins – “You’re Gonna Miss This” (1)

Blackhawk – “Days of America”

Blue County – “That’s Cool”

Garth Brooks – “People Loving People”

Terri Clark – “I Just Wanna Be Mad”(1)

Amy Dalley – “Men Don’t Change”, “Good Kind of Crazy”

Jamey Johnson – “In Color”

Tim McGraw – “Nothin’ to Die For”, “Southern Girl”(1)

Joe Nichols – “The Impossible” (1)

Brad Paisley – “The World”(1), “I’m Still a Guy”(1), “Perfect Storm”(1), “Crushin it”

Deric Ruttan – “That’s How I Wanna Go Out”

Tommy Shane Steiner – “What We’re Gonna Do About It”