Sheriff fires Chattooga jailer over public exposure accusations

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Sheriff of Chattooga County has fired a jailer after he was brought in for questioning for public exposure.

Trion police identified 23 year old Brandon Siffles as the man suspected of driving through neighborhoods and exposing himself to young girls on the street.

A 17 year old student reported that a man in a car flashed her while she was getting off a school bus.

And a woman in her early 20s made a similar complaint.

Investigators got a license plate number from one witness that linked them to Siffles.

Trion officers made the Sheriff aware of their investigation.

Sheriff Mark Schrader made his own review of the evidence and fired Siffles.

No charges have been filed against him at this point.