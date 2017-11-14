Police seek public’s help in double slaying at rap concert

ATLANTA (AP) – Police are asking for help in identifying two persons of interest following a fatal shooting at a rap concert in downtown Atlanta that left two dead.

It happened Sunday night at The Masquerade at Underground Atlanta. Police Officer Lisa Bender says someone in the crowd got angry and began shooting when two people climbed onstage between performances. Two others were wounded, Bender says, most likely when the shooter fired more shots toward the ground.

Police are seeking the identities of two men – one wearing a red plaid shirt and the other a dark plaid shirt – for questioning about the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooters is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta’s tip line at 404-577-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.

