Jeff Sessions testifies before House lawmakers — live updates

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is facing lawmakers on Capitol Hill in a new round of questioning which is sure to revolve around his knowledge of Russian contacts made by the Trump campaign in the lead up and fallout of the 2016 presidential election.
Billed as a House Judiciary Committee hearing on oversight of the Justice Department, Sessions is expected to answer new questions about his knowledge of communications between Trump associates and the Russian government during the campaign, in light of recent grand jury indictments against two Trump campaign aides.
His testimony also comes just hours after he suggested a second special counsel was needed in order to look into Clinton Foundation dealings and an Obama-era uranium deal, responding to concerns from Republican lawmakers.
Sessions also faces House lawmakers one day after a new accuser of Alabama Republican senate candidate Roy Moore has stepped forward with new sexual assault allegations. Moore is looking to fill the vacant seat left by Sessions in the Senate, but has lost the support of numerous lawmakers in light of several allegations of sexual misconduct.
Follow along for live updates from the hearing below:
Ranking member Conyers wants “clarity” on Russia claims
Ranking member John Conyers says he hopes that Sessions will provide some clarification on his prior remarks before the Senate on his contacts and communications with Russian entities over the course of the 2016 campaign. He called his past answers to lawmakers “incomplete.”
He also said that he expects Sessions to assure the House that the DOJ is “weathering nearly daily attacks” by President Trump and that “no office being used to pressure the presidents political enemies.”
Goodlatte slams Obama-era DOJ
House Judiciary Committee chairman Rep. Bob Goodlatte opens the hearing by calling out former Attorney’s General Loretta Lynch and Eric Holder for not leading the DOJ properly.
Goodlatte slammed Lynch’s testimony before lawmakers as lacking transparency, saying her DOJ was “beyond disappointment” and a “disservice to the American people.”
He charged Sesssions with doing more to “correct improper political engagement” by the DOJ and to “impartially administer justice.”
Goodlatte warned Sessions that he will also face questions regarding lawmaker’s continuing probes into Russian interference in the 2016 election.
Sessions hearing to begin momentarily
Attorney General Jeff Sessions has arrived to the House hearing to provide his testimony before lawmakers.
CBS News’ Walt Cronkite reports that Sessions ignored reporter’s questions about Alabama Republican senate candidate Roy Moore and his old Senate seat when he entered the Capitol Tuesday morning.
