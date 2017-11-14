How to watch Jeff Sessions before the House Judiciary Committee

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled to testify before the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday for a hearing focused on oversight of the Justice Department.

The 10 a.m. ET hearing comes after President Trump’s former 2016 campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, Manafort’s former business associate, were indicted last month by a federal grand jury in the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election.

Another Trump campaign aide, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty to making false statements to the FBI. His statements had to do with the nature of his relationship with “certain foreign nationals whom he understood to have close connections with senior Russian government officials.”

Another adviser, Carter Page, told congressional investigators he had mentioned his plans to travel to Russia to Sessions during the 2016 campaign.

Sessions previously served in the Senate in the Alabama seat that GOP candidate Roy Moore is campaigning for. Moore was accused last week of initiating sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his early 30s.

→ What: Jeff Sessions testifies on DOJ oversight

→ Where: House Judiciary Committee

→ When: 10 a.m. ET

→ Online: CBSN will live-stream the event