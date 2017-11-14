Dade County Sheriff encourages church security precautions

DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) – In the wake of the recent church shooting in Sutherland Springs Texas, one local Sheriff is encouraging churches to organize security teams.

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross told us that he encourages his deputies to go armed to their respective churches.

Now, he’s organized a meeting to encourage churches to have their own security teams.

He will have his officers instruct them on ways to make their members safer.

Sheriff Cross has invited every church in the county to tonight’s meeting.

A member of the security team in one of Chattanooga’s major congregations, will also share ideas his church has implemented.