Chattanooga Hamilton County NAACP holds symposium on race relations

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Hamilton County NAACP held a symposium on race relations Monday night.

Around forty people gathered at Bessie Smith hall for the event.

A panel made up of 10 people from different groups spoke about race relations.

The topics included economic and education disparities, social equality and criminal justice in Chattanooga.

People who attended the meeting also shared input and asked questions.

The local NAACP chapter then came up with an action plan.

“You know most of the time when you go to these meetings there’s no action after that. It’s just discussion. So, with our symposium we’re actually going to take advice from our experts on the panel and also from the community and put together an action plan that we can actually take to the community and say that is part of the community as an inclusion part of our action. This action plan basically spells out what we need to do,” Chattanooga Hamilton County NAACP president Dr. Elenora Woods said.

The first thing on their list of things to do is to form a relationship with elected officials to push for changes.