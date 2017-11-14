BlueCross BlueShield volunteers build new Salvation Army playgrounds

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Salvation Army is getting some help building two playgrounds for kids in the community.

Hundreds of volunteers from the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation made it happen.

They came out to the Salvation Army’s East 28th Street facility today, working on all kinds of playground equipment, fences, walking paths, and mulch.

The materials were donated by Play world Systems, Incorporated.

Volunteers finished the entire project this afternoon, now it’s ready for children to enjoy.

This playground is the 18th built by the BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Health Foundation and KaBOOM!

It will provide local children a safe, year-round outdoor space for recreation.