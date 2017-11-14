Chattanooga-(WDEF) Baylor and CCS opened the high school basketball season on Tuesday night at Baylor, and the Lady Raiders came away with a 40-22 victory.
The game was close at the half with Baylor leading it 17-13.
But the Lady Raiders out-scored CCS 14-3 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
Baylor Girls Open Basketball Season With Victory Over CCS
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga-(WDEF) Baylor and CCS opened the high school basketball season on Tuesday night at Baylor, and the Lady Raiders came away with a 40-22 victory.