Baylor Girls Open Basketball Season With Victory Over CCS

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
Buy This Video

Chattanooga-(WDEF) Baylor and CCS opened the high school basketball season on Tuesday night at Baylor, and the Lady Raiders came away with a 40-22 victory.
The game was close at the half with Baylor leading it 17-13.
But the Lady Raiders out-scored CCS 14-3 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.

Share:

Related Videos

59 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
BlueCross BlueShield volunteers build new Salvation Army playgrounds
Read More»
52 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Dade County Sheriff encourages church security precautions
Read More»
39 mins ago
0 Comments for this article
Bradley County Sheriff Trial Delayed
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now