Anti-Trump hotel is coming to DC

Perhaps inspired by the presence of the Trump International Hotel in the nation’s capital, Eaton Workshop, a hotel with an activist bent, is opening in Washington, D.C., around spring 2018.

Eaton Workshop describes its brand as being built around social activism and community engagement, labeling itself as the world’s first politically motivated hotel. They aim to “serve as a hub for journalists, pioneers and changemakers,” according to a statement from the company, while fostering a culture of inclusivity and philanthropy.

Eaton Workshop / Gachot Studios

Founder and President Katherine Lo, daughter of billionaire Ka Shui Lo, the creator and executive chairman of Langham Hospitality Group Ltd., conceptualized the hotel in hopes of “merging hospitality with progressive social change.”

“Our properties foster a conscious atmosphere to promote this vision,” Lo said in a statement to CBS News. “We believe that we’re a step toward a more humane business that provides space for community building and learning in a world that needs it, and we think hospitality can be a tremendous catalyst for social and environmental impact.”

The 209-room hotel will be just north of the National Mall and only a few blocks away from Trump International Hotel.

Activists and artists can convene in an atmosphere takes “cues from political and countercultural movements” with its own 370-member co-working area, radio and recording studios, art and event spaces, a holistic wellness center, and a 50-person movie theater. With these spaces, the hotel will host local artists and foster relationships with local museums that have an interest in “exploring topics of social change.”

Eaton Workshop / Gachot Studios

Lo tells CBS that the hotel is “proud of its progressive mission and commitment to supporting social change.”

“We are happy to open our doors to anyone and everyone who is curious about learning more about how we can work towards a world that is more inclusive and welcoming to all,” she said.

The chain will open a second location opening in Hong Kong in 2018 with San Francisco and Seattle locations to follow soon after.