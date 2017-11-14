Discount Tire opens first store in Hixson

HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) – Discount Tire, the world’s largest independent tire and wheel retailer, opened its first location in Hixson to meet demand for tires and wheels in the greater Chattanooga area.

The new tire store is located just north of Chattanooga, at 5612 Highway 153 near Oak Park Town Center.

The staff at Discount Tire guarantees the lowest prices and delivers personalized service to make tire buying easy and hassle-free while striving to serve as their customers’ trusted and convenient neighborhood tire retailer.

Discount Tire opened their first Tennessee location in 2007 and have since expanded to 21 stores in the state, including the new Hixson location, with plans to open additional locations over the next couple of years. As a service to drivers, Discount Tire offers customers free tire pressure checks at its new Hixson location and reminds Tennessee drivers of tire safety tips including the importance of properly inflated tires.

Hours of operation are from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday,and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The store is closed on Sunday.

Discount Tire sells a wide selection of leading tire brands including Michelin, Goodyear, Bridgestone, BFGoodrich, Pirelli, Falken, Continental and Cooper along with Discount Tire-exclusive brands such as Arizonian, Road Hugger and Pathfinder. They also offer a variety of custom wheel brands including MB, Vision, American Outlaw, TSW, Liquid Metal and Konig.

The phone number for the new Hixson store is 423-242-2011.

To schedule tire service appointments or search tires and wheels by size, brand, and style – or by vehicle year, make and model – visit the new Hixson webpage at www.discounttire.com/store-locator.