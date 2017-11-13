Which GOP senators have withdrawn support for Roy Moore?

Several Republican senators have withdrawn support for GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faces new allegations involving a sexual encounter he had with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his early 30s.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah

Moore has been defiant and has denied the allegations that were reported by The Washington Post last week. He has even threatened to sue the newspaper.

“I think the accusations have more credibility than the denial. I think it would be best if Roy would just step aside,” Toomey said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.

More outspoken Republican Senators who did not support Moore originally have also weighed in — Senator John McCain delivered a brief but sharp statement on Moore, calling the allegations against Moore “deeply disturbing and disqualifying.”

“He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of,” he added.

The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of. — John McCain (@SenJohnMcCain) November 9, 2017

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, also called for Moore to step aside, tweeting his response to supporters continuing to stand by the candidate amid the allegations, “Come on, Republicans. Is this who we are? This cannot be who we are,” he wrote.

Come on, Republicans. Is this who we are? This cannot be who we are. https://t.co/Fp0xnwOdqz — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) November 10, 2017

Cassidy has also withdrawn support for Moore, who’s running for the Senate seat in Alabama.

Based on the allegations against Roy Moore, his response and what is known, I withdraw support. — Bill Cassidy (@BillCassidy) November 12, 2017

On Friday, Lee and Daines rescinded their endorsements of Moore.

Having read the detailed description of the incidents, as well as the response from Judge Moore and his campaign, I can no longer endorse his candidacy for the US Senate. — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) November 10, 2017

I am pulling my endorsement and support for Roy Moore for U.S. Senate. — Steve Daines (@SteveDaines) November 10, 2017

The special election in Alabama is scheduled for Dec. 12.