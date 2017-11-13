Which GOP senators have withdrawn support for Roy Moore?

Last Updated Nov 13, 2017 9:41 AM EST
Several Republican senators have withdrawn support for GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore, who faces new allegations involving a sexual encounter he had with a 14-year-old girl when he was in his early 30s.
- Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania
- Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana
- Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana
- Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah
Moore has been defiant and has denied the allegations that were reported by The Washington Post last week. He has even threatened to sue the newspaper.
“I think the accusations have more credibility than the denial. I think it would be best if Roy would just step aside,” Toomey said in an interview with NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday.
More outspoken Republican Senators who did not support Moore originally have also weighed in — Senator John McCain delivered a brief but sharp statement on Moore, calling the allegations against Moore “deeply disturbing and disqualifying.”
“He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of,” he added.
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Arizona, also called for Moore to step aside, tweeting his response to supporters continuing to stand by the candidate amid the allegations, “Come on, Republicans. Is this who we are? This cannot be who we are,” he wrote.
Cassidy has also withdrawn support for Moore, who’s running for the Senate seat in Alabama.
On Friday, Lee and Daines rescinded their endorsements of Moore.
The special election in Alabama is scheduled for Dec. 12.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.
© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.