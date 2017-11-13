Weather Update: Monday Morning, November 13, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – A Mostly Sunny & Mild Start For The Week !



Some clouds to begin the day Monday. Lows will be between 48 & 52.

Sunshine after the clouds fade away. Monday’s high around 62. Typically, our afternoons peak out at 64, so we’ll be a bit closer to normal.

Monday Night: Mainly clear & cool. Lows: Mid & Upper 30’s.

Tuesday: Mainly Sunny, Dry & Mild. Highs: 60 – 63.

Temperatures will warm a bit later in the week. Showers possible Thursday night, but more likely into Friday & Saturday. Highs hit the mid 60’s to wrap up the work week, and slightly cooler for Saturday & Sunday.