Vols Interim Coach Brady Hoke Wants to Win For the Seniors

Now that Butch Jones has been fired on Rocky Top, defensive line coach Brady Hoke has taken over as Tennessee’s interim coach.

The 4-6 Vols have two games left in the regular season, and they need to win both contests in order to get bowl eligible.

Said Hoke:”These next two weeks are all about coaching our hearts out. Coaching for our seniors on this football team because many of them, this will be the last football they’ll ever play in their lives. And we’ve got to understand that it would be great to take our seniors to a bowl game in their last year.”

Reporter:”Brady as interim what is your role in holding next year’s recruiting class together?”

Said Brady:”We are going to stay out there recruiting. We are going to make the calls. We are going to do what we are supposed to do. This is a job. It’s a job that we have to finish.”