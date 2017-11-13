Trump selects former pharma executive Alex Azar to lead HHS

Washington, UNITED STATES: The US Department of Health and Human Services building is shown in Washington, DC, 21 July 2007. The department, which began operations in 1980, has more than 67,000 employees. AFP PHOTO/Saul LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images)

Saul Loeb / AFP/Getty Images

Last Updated Nov 13, 2017 10:16 AM EST

President Trump has selected former pharmaceutical executive Alex Azar as his newest pick to lead the department of Health and Human Services. 

Mr. Trump tweeted while overseas of his intentions to tap Azar, writing that Azar “will be a star for better healthcare and lower drug prices!”

This wouldn’t be Azar’s first stint with the Department, previously serving as general counsel and later as deputy secretary of HHS under President George W. Bush’s administration. 

Following his time at HHS, he rose to role of President of Eli Lilly USA, a global pharmaceutical company. 

He comes on board after Mr. Trump selected Eric Hargan to serve as acting HHS secretary last month, filling the vacant spot left by former secretary Tom Price who resigned amid of flurry of probes into his government travel.  

This is a developing story.




