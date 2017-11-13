Top Silicon Valley investor out amid sexual harassment probe

Steve Jurvetson, a founding partner of the venture capital firm Draper Fisher Jurvetson, is out at his firm after an investigation into alleged sexual harassment.

DFJ launched an investigation in October after a woman posted on Facebook that “predatory behavior is rampant” at DFJ. She did not name any individuals in her post.

Jurvetson said over Twitter on Monday that he is leaving the firm to “focus on personal matters, including taking legal action against those whose false statements have defamed me.”

I am leaving DFJ to focus on personal matters, including taking legal action against those whose false statements have defamed me. — Steve Jurvetson (@dfjsteve) November 13, 2017

A spokeswoman for DFJ did not immediately return a request for comment.

DFJ is one of the best-known venture investors in Silicon Valley, with a portfolio of companies that includes Tesla, SolarCity, Cylance, Foursquare and Redfin.

This is a developing story