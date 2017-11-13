Surprise! Gas prices going up, not down in late fall

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Gas prices in Chattanooga rose 4.7 cents last week in the GasBuddy.com survey, averaging $2.20 a gallon.

The national average went up just 1.5 cents.

And AAA reports that prices in Chattanooga and Cleveland have jumped 7 cents over the last 10 days.

But Chattanooga still has the lowest prices in Tennessee.

Knoxville prices have shot up even higher.

But Triple A reports the climb may have topped out this weekend.

“Our usual autumn pump price plunge was interrupted by rising oil prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Fortunately, oil prices let off the throttle last week, allowing gas prices to find what appears to be solid ground. However, motorists should expect gas prices to linger at their current levels this week.”

“If you use gas prices to figure out the time of year it is, you’d probably think it’s spring based on the continued upward trend showing up in much of the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Absent is the beloved fall at the pump that we’re used to that accompanies the fall weather, but apparently this year is playing a trick on motorists. The cheapest price this year was in July while the most expensive showed up after the driving season concluded as Harvey hit, and we may get closer to that mark as gasoline inventories continue to drift to new multi-year lows. It’s been a lousy time for motorists, and I’d expect to see some cut their spending during the holidays as gas prices are up.”

The cheapest gas in our area this week is actually in Dunlap.

The B Quick Market has the second lowest price in the state at $2.08.

The cheapest gas in Chattanooga today is in the Brainerd area.

The Speedway (Brainerd Rd/Belvoir), BP (Brainerd Rd/Moore), and Murphy USA (Greenway View) all have $2.11 gas.

Lee Highway has several $2.11 prices.