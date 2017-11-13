Spain to brief EU on alleged cyber-meddling in Catalonia



AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti

BRUSSELS (AP) — Spain’s foreign minister says he will brief his European Union counterparts on alleged cyber-meddling from Russian territory and elsewhere aimed at spreading misinformation about the independence push in the northeastern region of Catalonia.

Alfonso Dastis said he would tell the EU’s top diplomats Monday in Brussels that data showed internet traffic by media networks “in Russia and other countries” after a banned Oct. 1 secession referendum in Catalonia.

Referring to a recent London meeting between WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and a prominent Catalan pro-independence figure, Dastis also said there were signs that Assange and others “are trying to interfere and manipulate” amid the Catalonia crisis.

Spain said last week that the signs don’t necessarily mean the Russian government is involved. Spain’s government hasn’t provided evidence to back the interference claim.