New accuser steps forward in Roy Moore case — live updates

A new accuser of Republican senate candidate Roy Moore is stepping forward on Monday with allegations that Moore assaulted her when she was a minor in Alabama.

Famed women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred will be holding a press conference in New York City with the woman to announce the accusations, who “wishes to state what she alleges Roy Moore did to her without her consent” according to a press release from Allred.

Moore has since condemned allegations, first reported in the Washington Post, that he assaulted a 14-year-old girl when he was 32 years old as “fake news.”

He also has pledged to sue the Post for its reporting, as several U.S. GOP senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are calling for him to drop his candidacy.

Follow along for live updates below:

