November 13, 2017, 8:03 AM | A reported breach at the National Security Agency is described as “catastrophic” and even worse than Edward Snowden’s massive data leak. Former acting CIA director and CBS News senior national security contributor Michael Morell joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the breach, why he thinks President Trump is being manipulated by Russian President Putin, and why the U.S. is losing out on the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.