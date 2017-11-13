Local fans react to Tennessee’s decision to fire Butch Jones

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Amid the passionate social media reaction to Butch Jones’ firing, local fans share the same passion a day after their team’s game-changing decision.

Thoughts included: “They should’ve done it a couple years back,” “I think it was time,” “You don’t get the job done, you lose the job,” “He made our team look bad,” and “It’s just been embarrassing.”

During his five years as head coach, Butch Jones elevated the Vols to two top-25 seasons. He recruited some of the top SEC players.

But this year, it all fell apart. The Vols are winless against conference opponents. They have the worst offense in the SEC. And Jones has started three separate quarterbacks this season alone. Let’s not forget about the endless memes and criticism on social media, as well.

What was the last straw? It was certainly Tennessee’s 50-17 loss to unranked Missouri Saturday night.

“I feel like Tennessee could do better without him. Now that being said, Now you’ll see some difference of Tennessee going places,” said one fan.

But not all fans feel the same.

When we asked one self-proclaimed die-hard fan if he was upset his coach was fired, he said “Yeah, why do you think I’m taking this hat off after today? I’m putting an Alabama cap on.”

At least four high school players have decommitted from Tennessee after the decision to part with Jones, including 4-star wide receiver Alontae Taylor.

Regardless of whether you’re rejoicing on twitter or upset on Facebook, the volunteers will have a new coach at the helm next season. But for now, it’s Brady Hoke’s team, and he has two SEC games left to get that first “W”.

“UT is one of the strongest athletic programs in the southeast, and we really deserve to have a winning team,” said Craig Miller, whose daughter goes to UT.

“I’m a season ticket holder up there, four tickets,” Steve Smalling said. “I’d like to see them used. I’d like to see people go back to the games and have fun, win some and someday, somehow, before I’m dead, beat Alabama.”

