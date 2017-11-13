Georgia Ready to Bounce Back After Big Loss to Auburn

Georgia suffered their first loss of the year over the weekend against Auburn.

And the Bulldogs didn’t just lose, they were embarrassed falling 40-17.

The Dawgs will likely fall out of the top four in the college football playoff rankings when they come out tomorrow.

But with three games still on the schedule, Georgia needs a short memory.

Said receiver Javon Wims:”Just get back to what we do best. We get back in the lab. We work. We grind. Just go back to that physical brand of football we know.”

Said tight end Jeb Blazevich:”There’s still everything we want to accomplish is in front of us. We obviously have a lot of work to do, and that starts today. One loss doesn’t define our season and everything is still out there for us.”