Georgia Ready to Bounce Back After Big Loss to Auburn

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Georgia suffered their first loss of the year over the weekend against Auburn.
And the Bulldogs didn’t just lose, they were embarrassed falling 40-17.
The Dawgs will likely fall out of the top four in the college football playoff rankings when they come out tomorrow.
But with three games still on the schedule, Georgia needs a short memory.
Said receiver Javon Wims:”Just get back to what we do best. We get back in the lab. We work. We grind. Just go back to that physical brand of football we know.”
Said tight end Jeb Blazevich:”There’s still everything we want to accomplish is in front of us. We obviously have a lot of work to do, and that starts today. One loss doesn’t define our season and everything is still out there for us.”

Share:

Related Videos

2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Dodge Demon hits the streets today, but is it too fast?
Read More»
Chattanooga
5 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Chattanooga family reunited with stolen horses in Georgia
Read More»
13 hours ago
1 Comments for this article
Mocs Men travel to Birmingham in search of first win
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now