Lafayette Police search for woman reported missing

LAFAYETTE, Ga. (WDEF) – Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a missing woman in LaFayette, Ga.

Brittany Baker was reported missing on November 10th.

In a Facebook post by the police department on Monday, she is said to have been last seen around the Lafayette area McDonald’s on October 24th.

Anyone with information on Brittany Baker should contact Detective Steele at the police department by calling 706-639-1540 OR calling 911.

Officers state once Baker is located the post is subject to being taken down or deleted from the police department’s page.

