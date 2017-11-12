Weather Update: Sunday, November 12, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Below Average temperatures for the weekend.

Mostly cloudy, but mainly dry for Sunday with a few spotty showers mainly off to the southeast.  Highs will settle into the mid 50’s.

A few breaks int the clouds late.

Some clouds remain overnight with Monday morning lows in the mid 40s.

Becoming partly cloudy for Monday. Highs around 60°.

Temperatures slowly continue to climb back into the low 60s by next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Some clouds and a few showers possible for the second half of next week with highs in the 60’s through Friday and milder lows closer to 50 by the end of next week.

