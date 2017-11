November 12, 2017, 9:08 AM | In this web exclusive, former Vanity Fair editor Tina Brown talks with Tony Dokoupil about her partnership with Harvey Weinstein on the short-lived magazine Talk. She describes the “very persuasive” Weinstein (now the subject of explosive allegations about his sexual misconduct with a large number of women over many years) and how the relationship resulted in PTSD.

