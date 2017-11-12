Santa arrives at Bass Pro in East Ridge

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — Santa Claus is in town and ready to take Christmas requests.

He came in on a boat at the Bass Pro Shop on Saturday as the store officially opened its “Santa’s Wonderland.”

Many kids and families lined up to get their picture taken.

Every year, Bass Pro stores open a portion of their shop as a Christmas Wonderland.

It took about fourteen days to put it all together.

“We have activity table you can build with Lincoln logs and blocks. And we’ve got a dirt table you can play in the dirt laser arcade, remote control cars and its all just fun free for the kids to come and entertain themselves, get to experience what Christmas is all about, which is just its all about the kids and being fun,” says General Manager Jarron Ritchie.

Santa will be at the store everyday now through Christmas Eve.