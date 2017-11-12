Reports: Butch Jones out as Tennessee’s head coach

By: Chip Patterson (@Chip_Patterson)

Butch Jones has reportedly informed his staff that he is out as Tennessee’s head coach, according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman, one day after the Vols were blown out 50-17 at Missouri to fall to 4-6 overall in 2017.

A team meeting has been scheduled for early this afternoon for Jones to address the current players, per GoVols247.

There are two games left on Tennessee’s schedule — LSU and Vanderbilt — but the Vols remain without a conference win this season. They have also lost their last game against each of the other 13 teams in the SEC dating back to 2011. Jones was reportedly given the opportunity to coach those final two games but declined.

Brady Hoke will be promoted to interim head coach to lead the team for the remainder of the season, according to ESPN.

Jones is officially under contract through Feb. 28, 2021, and according to the USA Today coaches’ contract database, the cost of letting Jones and all of his assistants go at the end of the season could add up to about $13.9 million. Ever since back-to-back home losses to Georgia and South Carolina earlier this season, it has seemed likely that Tennessee would move in a different direction at the end of the year. Now Tennessee can officially join rival Florida on the coaching carousel in the pursuit of its next coach.

Jones has gone 34-27 in five seasons with the Vols, including a 14-24 record in SEC play. Tennessee entered the 2017 season coming off back-to-back nine-win years and top-25 finishes but sits at just 4-6 with two games remaining in 2017. Jones went 3-0 in bowl games with the Vols.

CBS Sports will update this story shortly with more information.

—

Previous:

By: Chip Patterson (@Chip_Patterson)

Butch Jones has reportedly told his staff that he is out as Tennessee’s head coach, according to Fox Sports’ Bruce Feldman.

Jones has gone 34-27 in five seasons with the Vols, including a 14-24 record in SEC play. Tennessee entered the 2017 season coming off back-to-back nine-win years and top-25 finishes but has not won an SEC game this year.

CBS Sports will update this story shortly with more information.