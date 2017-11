CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police are investigating an aggravated assault involving a stabbing.

It happened around 9:30 P.M. Sunday night in the 500 block of Gillespie Road.

Police say the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Chattanooga Police say they have the suspect in custody.

Investigators with the Violent crime Bureau are on scene now.