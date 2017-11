CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga Police were called to the 1600 block of Roanoke Avenue on reports of a person shot.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

According to Chattanooga Police, one victim suffered minor injuries.

Police say the injuries are non-life-threatening.

No other information is available at this time.

