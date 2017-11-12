Part of Martin Luther King Blvd to close as part Miller Park improvements

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — The next phase of Miller Park improvements begin Monday with the 100 day closing of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Crews will have MLK Blvd. closed between Miller Park and Miller Plaza.

This project includes repaving, adding a tree lined median, and other things to beautify the area.

They are also shorting the crosswalk which is expected to improve safety.

This section of MLK is set to reopen mid-February, but will be followed by a Georgia Avenue Closure.

These project are leading up to the reopening of the newly renovated miller park as well.

 

