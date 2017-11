November 12, 2017, 9:34 AM | Correspondent David Begnaud joins Lin-Manuel Miranda on a trip to hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico. The creator and star of the Broadway musical “Hamilton” has been leading relief efforts (including creating a charity song and video, “Almost Like Praying”) for the island, which is still suffering nearly two months after Hurricane Maria decimated critical infrastructure, water and power supplies.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.