Keenum, Vikings keep rolling by beating Redskins 38-30



AP Photo/Alex Brandon

LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Case Keenum threw touchdowns to four different receivers to build a big lead, and the NFC North-leading Minnesota Vikings won their fifth in a row Washington Redskins 38-30 Sunday despite two second-half interceptions.

With Teddy Bridgewater active for the first time since January 2016 after a devastating knee injury, Keenum was 21 of 29 for 304 yards and TD passes to Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, David Morgan and Jarius Wright. He was picked off on consecutive throws by D.J. Swearinger.

Thielen had eight catches for a season-high 166 yards.

Latavius Murray also ran for a score as five players got into the end zone for Minnesota (7-2), which was 8 of 12 on third downs. The Vikings won their first game out of the bye week for the second time in eight seasons as they try to avoid a repeat of the swoon that cost them a playoff spot last season.

Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins had three TDs – two rushing and one passing – and was 26 of 45 for 327 yards with an interception. The Redskins (4-5) failed to build off an upset victory at Seattle and now find themselves on an uphill climb in the wild-card race.

WHAT A CATCH

A day after being called up from the practice squad, second-year Redskins receiver Maurice Harris came up with a highlight-reel grab: a diving, one-handed catch for a touchdown on the opening drive. The 36-yard play originally was ruled an incompletion, but the Redskins challenged and the call was reversed on replay review.

This was Harris’ first game action this season – he last played in January – and the score represented the first TD of his career.

VIKINGS CELEBRATE

The team that set the standard for group celebrations with a game of “Duck, Duck, Goose,” pushed the bar higher when Diggs and Thielen leapfrogged teammates in the end zone after Thielen’s 7-yard TD catch. Diggs was flagged earlier for leaping into the base of the crossbar, which even in the New Fun League isn’t allowed.

INJURIES

Vikings: They played without DE Everson Griffen because of a foot injury. Griffen was the third player since the NFL began tracking sacks in 1982 to have one in each of his team’s first eight games of the season.

Redskins: WR Ryan Grant was initially cleared of, and then ruled out with, a concussion. … RB Rob Kelley left with an ankle injury in the first quarter. … S DeAngelo Hall suffered a right knee injury late in the second quarter, pressing CB Kendall Fuller to play out of position. … LB Will Compton left with a foot injury.

UP NEXT

Vikings: Host the high-scoring Los Angeles Rams on Sunday in a game that could sort some order in the crowded NFC playoff picture.

Redskins: Visit the New Orleans Saints on Sunday in a game they now badly need to win given their upcoming schedule.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL