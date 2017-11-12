Driver survives after car flies off San Francisco freeway, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS News) — A BMW driver survived a horrific crash early Saturday morning, CBS San Francisco reports, after their car flew off the freeway and crash-landed upside down on the street below, according to police authorities.

It happened just after 4 a.m. Saturday. The car was heading eastbound on Interstate 80 and landed on Vermont Street.

Police said the driver “self-transported” to the hospital.

Details as to the person’s condition, and the cause of the crash are still not available.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

**PHOTO: CBS San Francisco via CBS News