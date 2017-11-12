Arkansas quarterback Cole Kelley arrested on DWI suspicion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Cole Kelley of the Arkansas Razorbacks was arrested Sunday morning on suspicion of DWI and careless driving, CBS affiliate KTHVreports.

The 20-year-old freshman quarterback was arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas, and is expected to appear in court Monday morning.

Razorbacks head coach Bret Bielema said he was informed of the incident.

“We are gathering all information from the proper authorities and will make a determination upon review of that information,” Bielema said in a statement.

CBS Sports writes that Kelley played in Arkansas’ 33-10 loss at LSU on Saturday, completing 3 of 10 passes for 33 yards with an interception. He’s appeared in nine games this year and has taken over as the team’s starter after leading the team to wins against Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina.