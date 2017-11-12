7 shot in single incident in Indiana; 1 in custody, police say

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: ,

GARY, Ind. (CBS News) — Authorities say seven people have been shot and one man is in custody in a single incident in Gary, Indiana.

There was no immediate information about the victims’ conditions or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police found four male and three female victims early Sunday morning at the same location in the northern Indiana city. An eighth person hurt his leg while trying to get to safety.

Investigators say the shootings appear to be isolated. Detective Sgt. William Fazekas said two men were thought to be responsible.

“One is in custody right now and the other one is going to be identified; I’m working on that right now,” Fazekas told The Chicago Tribune.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Share:

Related Videos

1 month ago
0 Comments for this article
Twitter shuts down Rep. Marsha Blackburn campaign announcement video
Read More»
2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Wheaton College football player from Lookout Mountain charged in hazing incident
Read More»
1 year ago
0 Comments for this article
New Jersey train crashes into station in Hoboken
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now