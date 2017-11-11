Veterans honored at Chattanooga National Cemetery

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A special Veteran’s Day program was held at the Chattanooga National Cemetery this morning.

Veterans and service men and women of all kinds were at the ceremony.

The special event included remarks from elected officials U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleishmann and Hamilton County County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

Hamilton County Historian Linda Mines was the keynote speaker.

“As a historian, I promise – I promise to fight for your stories to be told. so that we and our children’s children never forget the cost of freedom,” Mines said.

Congressman Fleishmann said, “I’m just so privileged to be here to thank our veterans, the men and women who have served so that we can live in the freeest greatest nation in the world.”

The event ended with a 21 gun salute and the playing of “Taps”.

Share:

Related Videos

23 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Flags raised on Veterans Bridge
Read More»
23 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Emily’s List of Weekend Activities – November 11, 2017
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Hullco installs new bathroom for local veteran
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now