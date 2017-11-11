Veterans honored at Chattanooga National Cemetery

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — A special Veteran’s Day program was held at the Chattanooga National Cemetery this morning.

Veterans and service men and women of all kinds were at the ceremony.

The special event included remarks from elected officials U.S. Congressman Chuck Fleishmann and Hamilton County County Mayor Jim Coppinger.

Hamilton County Historian Linda Mines was the keynote speaker.

“As a historian, I promise – I promise to fight for your stories to be told. so that we and our children’s children never forget the cost of freedom,” Mines said.

Congressman Fleishmann said, “I’m just so privileged to be here to thank our veterans, the men and women who have served so that we can live in the freeest greatest nation in the world.”

The event ended with a 21 gun salute and the playing of “Taps”.