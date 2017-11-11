Trump: a year since his election, how do voters feel about his presidency?

This week marked one year since Donald Trump was elected and he is as polarizing a President as he was a candidate.

The most recent CBS News poll finds that 59 percent of Americans are concerned or scared about what President Trump is doing as president, including nine in 10 Democrats and most independents. But 84 percent of Republicans are optimistic or excited.

Republicans believe Mr. Trump is trying to keep the promises he made while running for president — 90 percent think he is. And while Democrats may not agree with many of Mr. Trump’s policies, four in 10 think he is trying to keep his campaign promises.

President Trump’s Approval Rating

A year after being elected, the President’s overall job approval rating is 39 percent, according to the latest CBS News Poll. Fifty-five percent of Americans disapprove. His approval rating, while low, has remained fairly consistent since he became president – generally ranging from the mid to high thirties to around 40 percent.

The president’s rather steady job rating is due in large part to partisanship. For now at least, partisans remain in their respective camps: High percentages of Republicans approve of the job Donald Trump is doing, and most Democrats don’t — something that hasn’t changed much since Mr. Trump assumed office.

While it is typically the case that a president gets strong backing from his own party, and higher disapproval from the opposing party, this divide is more evident for President Trump compared to some past presidents at a similar point in time.

About a year after being elected, Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were getting the approval of about one in five to a quarter of those in the opposing political party. George H.W. Bush had a 55 percent approval rating from Democrats. Now, only 9 percent of Democrats approve of the job Trump is doing today, although he retains the backing of more than eight in 10 Republicans.

President Trump’s job rating is also lower among independents compared to past presidents.

What happens from here? Obama’s ratings did become more partisan in his second term as his approval rating declined among Republicans. And unexpected events can have an impact. President George W. Bush’s approval rating soared to new heights across the board shortly after the 9/11 attacks. However, in his second term, his approval rating dropped precipitously (even losing some support among Republicans) as the war in Iraq dragged on and the economy worsened – reaching historic lows.

Presidential Job Ratings by Party

(One Year After Being Elected)