Tennessee man charged in fatal shooting of 1 year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Police say they have arrested and charged a man in the fatal shooting of a 1-year-old girl in Tennessee.

Memphis Police announced Saturday that they have charged Shawn Moore with criminally negligent homicide, being a convicted felon with a handgun and tampering with evidence.

Police have said the child was shot Friday morning at an apartment complex in the city.

Police who responded to the shooting blocked streets around the city to get the child to the hospital, but she was later pronounced dead.

Police haven’t provided further details on the circumstances of the child’s death.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office records say the 25-year-old Moore was booked into jail Friday night.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

