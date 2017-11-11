Shiffrin leads World Cup slalom after 1st run

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:
AP Photo
AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin set the pace in the opening run of a women’s World Cup slalom on Saturday.

The American timed 55.66 seconds to lead Petra Vlhova of Slovakia by 0.21 and Frida Hansdotter of Sweden by 0.73. Fourth-place Wendy Holdener of Switzerland had more than 1.20 to make up on the overall World Cup champion in the second run.

Shiffrin won the traditional first slalom of the season in Finnish Lapland twice before, in 2013 and again last year.

The American has won 16 of the last 20 slaloms she competed in, and took the season title in the discipline for a fourth time last year.

Her closest challenger in slalom last season, Veronika Velez Zuzulova of Slovakia, is out with a knee injury.

Share:

Related Videos

1 hour ago
0 Comments for this article
Little Debbie scores with #OneGottaGo campaign
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
TDFN: Troup County at Heritage
Read More»
2 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
TDFN: York Institute at Red Bank
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now