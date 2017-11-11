Sheriff’s Office investigating vandalism in Ooltewah neighborhood

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating vandalism in the Hamilton on Hunter subdivision area.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, four vehicles, one home, several mailboxes, street signs, and the roadway were tagged with obscene words and drawings late Thursday night to early Friday morning.

One of the vehicles tagged was a Chattanooga Police Department cruiser, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials say information about the vandalism was sent to school resource officers with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

The Sheriff’s Office says the School Resource Officer at Central High School identified two students and found them in possession of spray paint.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the juveniles have not been arrested but charges for vandalism and obscene material are pending through the juvenile court.