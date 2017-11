November 11, 2017, 7:03 AM | Alabama’s Republican Senate candidate is fighting back against allegations of sexual misconduct. Four women told the Washington Post that retired Judge Roy Moore pursued them when they were teenagers and he was in his 30s. All four women have confirmed their stories to CBS News. Moore angrily rejected calls to abandon his campaign on Friday, which could have national implications. Paula Reid reports.

